Spice Girls Are Releasing a Brand New Song Just in Time for Their 25th Anniversary
Zig-a-zig ah! On Monday (June 14), the Spice Girls marked their 25th anniversary and to celebrate, the iconic girl group announced that they're dropping a new song. "It's official! It's been 25 years of the Spice Girls. We believe there is a Spice Girl in all of us, and we want you to join us on a trip down memory lane! We want to see you singing your heart out, showing off your best dance moves and hear how you've been inspired, influenced and excited by everything People Power," the group posted on the band's official Instagram, before teasing, "p.s. Keep your eyes peeled today if you wannabe excited ..."