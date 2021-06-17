Spice Girls Are Releasing a Brand New Song Just in Time for Their 25th Anniversary

Rapper Polo G arrested, accused of assaulting police officer. WPLG-TV reports Polo G has been arrested on multiple charges in Miami after being accused of assaulting a cop. Jail records show the 22-year-old rapper, whose real name is Taurus Bartlett, was booked early Saturday morning on charges of battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence and criminal mischief. His arrest report says a Miami police officer pulled over a black Cadillac with blacked out windows; when all of the occupants were ordered to exit the vehicle for a patdown, Bartlett became “increasingly verbally aggressive” and refused. Police said they removed him from the car by force and took him to the ground; during a struggle, he punched and elbowed one of the officers multiple times, causing the officer to sustain multiple injuries, including a cut to the right upper forehead area, a cut to the right chin area and a swollen and slightly bruised right cheek. “I will kill you. I swear I’ll use these fists to beat the s--- out of you and knock your a-- out,” Bartlett allegedly told the officer. Two firearms were found inside the vehicle in a black bag, but it’s unclear who the guns belonged to. Bartlett’s mother and manager said the incident occurred after an album release party for Polo G, whose hits include “Pop Out” and “Rapstar.”