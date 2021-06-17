Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tyler, TX

Brookshire Grocery Co. to invest more than $33 million in employee wages

Posted by 
inForney.com
inForney.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TYLER, Texas – Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) announced Wednesday that it raised wages for almost 13,500 hourly employee-partners which totals more than $33 million investment in salaries. Part of this investment is the company making the extra $1 per hour in COVID appreciation pay permanent for the hourly retail and logistics employee-partners along with raising the minimum pay for several positions in retail.

www.inforney.com
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Louisiana State
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Business
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimum Wages#Investment#Brookshire Grocery Co#Bgc#Covid#Super 1 Foods
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Minimum Wage
News Break
Jobs
Related
Forney, TXPosted by
inForney.com

Amazon’s Forney fulfillment center is now open for business

FORNEY, Texas — Amazon’s new fulfillment center in Forney is officially open for business. Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis and Forney Fire Chief Derek Briggs joined Amazon executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony as Amazon welcomed new employees inside of the 1,000,000 square-foot building for the first time Sunday and Monday to celebrate the official launch of operations.