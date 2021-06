Well, friends, it's that time of year again. The digital convention center is closing, and while you don't have to leave, you sure as hell can't stay here. E3 2021 is almost over, but that doesn't mean we're quite done yet. Not when the Big N hasn't had its turn in the digital spotlight. Nintendo is presenting around 40 minutes of new info on its 2021 slate of games and beyond, and you bet your sweet bippy we're going to be there to react alongside you.