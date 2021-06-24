Cancel
MLB Game Highlights

Houston Astros | Rangers vs Astros highlights - Altuve, McCormick each belt two homers in 8-4 win

 5 days ago

Altuve, McCormick each belt two homers in 8-4 win

MLBPosted by
WDBO

Altuve slam in 10th lifts Astros over Rangers on Baker B-day

HOUSTON — (AP) — Houston manager Dusty Baker capped his 72nd birthday in grand fashion, thanks to a slam by Jose Altuve in the 10th inning on Tuesday night. “That was a wonderful birthday present," Baker said. Altuve belted a grand slam and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's...
MLBsemoball.com

Altuve hits grand slam in 10th, Astros rally past Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve belted a grand slam in the 10th inning and the Houston Astros, saved by Carlos Correa's tying homer in the ninth, beat the Texas Rangers 6-3 on Tuesday night to give manager Dusty Baker quite an exciting birthday gift. After Texas drove in the automatic...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers Young Arms Tested As Altuve, Astros Walk-Off In 10 Innings

More growing pains for a growing Texas Rangers team. With closer Ian Kennedy on the Injured List and Joely Rodríguez unavailable, Rangers manager Chris Woodward went with a pair of young arms in two separate save situations in Tuesday night's 6-3 loss to the Houston Astros. "We played a good...
MLBESPN

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman leaves with strained quadriceps vs. Texas Rangers

HOUSTON -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday night's 8-4 win against the Texas Rangers with a strained left quadriceps. Manager Dusty Baker told reporters that Bregman will be evaluated further and could be out "a while." Bregman was injured in the first inning while running to first...
MLBMLB

Astros hit 6 homers to sweep away Rangers

HOUSTON -- Although the Astros don’t want to take for granted any part of their schedule, the month of June could realistically be split into two segments: the first half, which was the more challenging; the second, where things seemingly ease up a bit. The “eased up” part has so...
MLBfoxsportstexarkana.com

Altuve slugs way into MLB history as Astros down Rangers 8-4

HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve homered twice and made major league history by hitting a leadoff homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam to lead the Houston Astros to an 8-4 win over the Texas Rangers. Altuve, whose grand slam in the 10th inning Tuesday night lifted the Astros to a 6-3 victory, became the first player to launch a leadoff homer in the game after hitting a walk-off grand slam, according to STATS. Astros rookie Chas McCormick also hit two home runs for his first game with multiple homers on a night when Houston went deep a season-high six times.
MLBbettingpros.com

Astros look to follow up dramatic win with two-game sweep of the Rangers

The Texas Rangers had the Houston Astros down to their last strike in the bottom of the ninth inning yesterday, but Carlos Correa tied the game with a home run, and the Astros won in ten innings on Jose Altuve's walk-off grand slam. Houston looks to build off that momentum in tonight's series finale.
MLBexpressnews.com

Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick homer twice as Astros sweep Rangers

Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday spoke of the game’s best hitters perpetually visualizing success in clutch conditions. “You have to play these things out in your mind,” Baker said of a routine that should begin in childhood, “and the more times you come through, the more times you’ll want to be there.”
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Clubs two more homers

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Rangers. After walking off with a grand slam in Tuesday's win, Altuve came back with a leadoff homer off Jordan Lyles on Wednesday. He went deep again in the eighth inning, giving him three homers over his past two games and nine in 15 contests since May 31. Altuve's power surge has pushed him into the top 20 in MLB with 15 homers on the season, and he is also slashing .294/.363/.511 with 36 RBI, two stolen bases and 48 runs.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Astros club 6 homers in defeating Rangers

EditorsNote: Changed stat to three allowed in last six starts in 8th graf. Chas McCormick and Jose Altuve slugged two home runs apiece and the Houston Astros capped a two-game series sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers with an 8-4 victory Wednesday. The Astros bashed a season-high six home runs,...
MLBfoxsportstexarkana.com

Altuve homers again, Astros beat White Sox 10-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve homered for the fourth time in three games, Michael Brantley and Abraham Toro also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 10-2. Jose Urquidy pitched seven strong innings to stifle Chicago’s powerful lineup, backed by a three-run shot from Brantley and a career-best four RBIs by Toro. Houston won its fourth straight. There were two on in the first when Brantley knocked his homer off Dylan Cease into the seats in right field. Toro hit a two-run shot that pushed the lead to 10-2 in the seventh.
MLBwtaw.com

Altuve, Astros continue power streak versus Rangers

Jose Altuve homered twice and the Houston Astros bested the Texas Rangers Wednesday night, 8-4. Altuve made major league history by hitting a lead-off homer one game after belting a walk-off grand slam. All-in-all, Houston went deep a season-high six times in the win. Now, it wasn’t all good news...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: The transformation of Framber Valdez

DETROIT — The curveball remains Framber Valdez’s calling card. It garnered great praise from Mike Trout and kept Brent Strom believing Valdez could succeed as a major league starter. Valdez actualized his pitching coach’s premonition. He heads an Astros rotation with higher paid players and better recognized names. Valdez is...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Prediction, 6/27/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Houston (-185) Detroit (+140) Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers (32-43, 4th in AL Central) host the Houston Astros (47-28, 1st in AL West) at Comerica Park on Sunday. The Astros open this contest at -185 while the Tigers are coming in at +140. The O/U has been set at 8.5. The starting pitchers will be Jake Odorizzi and Tarik Skubal.
MLBdailymagazine.news

Detroit Tigers doubleheader vs. Houston Astros: Time, TV, starting pitchers

Detroit Tigers (32-43) vs. Houston Astros (47-28) When: 1:10 p.m., 6:10 p.m. Saturday; day-night doubleheader with two seven-inning games. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game time forecast: Game 1 - Thunderstorms, 79 degrees; Game 2 - Thunderstorms, 81 degrees. ROTATION WOES: Tigers aren't...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Tarik Skubal deals in Detroit Tigers' 2-1, 10-inning walk-off win over Astros

Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal turned in his best outing of the season — and his MLB career — against the Houston Astros on Sunday. Skubal completed seven innings for the first time in his career, and struck out nine — all swinging — while getting 21 swings-and-misses. The...
MLBsportsmemo.com

Recent Play Details

Event: (981) Houston Astros at (982) Detroit Tigers. Play: 3 units – (981) Houston Astros at (982) Detroit Tigers 1H Total Under 5.0 (-120) F Valdez (LHP), C Mize (RHP) Must Start. Play Rating: 3 units. Result: Win. - Valdez has made five starts and has allowed 2 runs or...