In Canada: CBC, Sportsnet (English), TVA Sports (French) Everything started off well for Montreal in Game 1. They were completely unfazed by the capacity crowd in Las Vegas, one that was loud as the game got set to begin, but then was quieted by Montreal’s four-line game that kept the Golden Knights defending in their own zone. Because of the work of Marc-Andre Fleury, that pressure didn’t result in the goal it had been during the Habs’ seven-game winning streak.