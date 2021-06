I am a huge advocate of making sure the game of golf is fun. I have Women’s Beginner Clinics where I preach tee up the golf ball everywhere you go, fairway, rough, tee box. The game is hard for adults to learn and why should we make it harder than it must be? The same is true for Juniors. A youngster wants the golf ball in the air. It goes farther, it looks cool, and it is fun. So, tee it up everywhere you go and lets see how much fun we can have.