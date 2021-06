Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Wily Peralta makes his first start since May of 2017 when facing the Los Angeles Angels tonight. The Angels are -145 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Peralta is filling in for the injured Matthew Boyd, and pitched to a 2.75 ERA in six starts in Triple-A this season. He is opposed by Los Angeles's Patrick Sandoval (1-2, 3.51 ERA), who won his first game as a starter in his last outing against the Diamondbacks. The over is 3-0-1 in Sandoval's last four starts as a favorite, and is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between the Tigers and Angels overall.