Goddard sweeps Portales

A Goddard player runs toward first base on Saturday at home against Artesia. The Lady Rockets swept a doubleheader in Portales on Tuesday night. In the first game, Goddard won 12-0 via mercy rule in six innings. The Lady Rockets won 4-1 in game two. Goddard (13-7, 7-5 District 4-4A) received help from Artesia. The Lady Bulldogs swept Lovington (10-9, 5-7 District 4-4A), ranked No. 8 according to MaxPreps, in a doubleheader on Tuesday night, 12-1 in game one and 12-2 in the second game. The Lady Rockets, ranked No. 9, await the announcement Saturday night to see if they are one of the eight teams that will play in the Class 4A playoffs, which begin on Tuesday with the quarterfinals. (Steve Notz Photo)