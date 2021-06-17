Rockets split two in Portales

A Goddard pitcher throws the ball against Artesia on the road Friday. The Rockets split a doubleheader in Portales on Tuesday. In the first game, Goddard lost 8-2 for their first district loss of the season. The Rockets bounced back in the second game and won 8-7. Goddard (12-6, 9-1 District 4-4A) will host Artesia (12-5, 8-2 District 4-4A) in a doubleheader to close the regular season on Friday at 4:30 p.m. If Goddard wins one of the two games, they will clinch the district title and a spot in the Class 4A playoffs, which begins on Tuesday with the quarterfinals. (Steve Notz Photo)