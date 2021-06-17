Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portales, NM

Rockets split two in Portales

By RDR Sports
rdrnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Goddard pitcher throws the ball against Artesia on the road Friday. The Rockets split a doubleheader in Portales on Tuesday. In the first game, Goddard lost 8-2 for their first district loss of the season. The Rockets bounced back in the second game and won 8-7. Goddard (12-6, 9-1 District 4-4A) will host Artesia (12-5, 8-2 District 4-4A) in a doubleheader to close the regular season on Friday at 4:30 p.m. If Goddard wins one of the two games, they will clinch the district title and a spot in the Class 4A playoffs, which begins on Tuesday with the quarterfinals. (Steve Notz Photo)

www.rdrnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portales, NM
City
Artesia, NM
Portales, NM
Sports
Artesia, NM
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.