​Mick Shots: Camping, Real Shots & HOF Matters

For some time this offseason there have been a number of rumors floating around that the NFL could be doing away with one particular rule - the one-helmet rule. This rule is what it sounds like. It restricts teams from wearing more than one helmet in a given season which means that clubs have to wear uniforms that match it throughout the year. Obviously every team has a home and away uniform in combination with some alternatives like a throwback or a color rush, but some alternate uniforms require a different helmet and have therefore not been seen in some time.