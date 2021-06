Wow. Tonight was a game you’ll remember for the rest of your life, but not in the good way. The Sixers came out looking ready to put the Game 4 disaster behind them. They shot 16-of-20 from the field in the first quarter, including 5-of-7 from 3, dropping 38 points on the Hawks, who looked absolutely shook. Philadelphia would lead by as many as 26 points, and although things got a little sloppy early in the second half, the Sixers still led by 20 with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter.