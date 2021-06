After more than two decades in front of the camera, model and industry game-changer Ashley Graham knows all the tricks. And she’s nearly as famous for sharing her secrets and not holding back as she is for starring in one stunning campaign after another. She has plenty of beauty hacks up her sleeve and one is perfecting the ultimate summer glow sans any sun damage. That’s why she’s an ambassador for St. Tropez and recently released her limited-edition Ultimate Glow Kit in collaboration with the brand. Graham gets candid on tanning mistakes, body representation in the industry, summer beauty bummers and so much more.