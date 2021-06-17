Viewpoint: Reassessing the reassessments of COVID’s origins — The Wuhan lab leak theory is still the less likely scenario but we may never know for sure

Ever since COVID-19 struck, scientists have been looking backwards in time, searching for the origins of the coronavirus, seeking to understand where and when the deadly spread began. According to new research, it was most probably weeks before official records suggest. New modeling of the outbreak proposes that the SARS-CoV-2 virus may have first begun infecting humans in China as early as October 2019, although mid-November is estimated to be the most likely timeframe. That's significantly before the most widely accepted first case of the infection, which is early December 2019, based on an early assessment of patients with the novel coronavirus in...