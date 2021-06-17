Cancel
Viewpoint: ‘A toxic soup of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides is wreaking havoc’ on soil in farms around the world

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Like citizens of an underground city that never sleeps, tens of thousands of subterranean species of invertebrates, nematodes, bacteria and fungi are constantly filtering our water, recycling nutrients and helping to regulate the earth’s temperature.

Agriculturemissouribusinessalert.com

No-till means more benefits for farmers, their soil and the climate

Some Missouri farmers are embracing a non-traditional planting practice that increases soil health and, unbeknownst to most, is more climate friendly. Tillage has been a common practice in cropland farming for centuries. However, evidence shows that the process of breaking soil and turning it over can do more harm than good for the ground and atmosphere. To improve the health of their soil, some farmers have either partially or completely stopped tilling before planting crops—a practice known as no-till farming.
Agriculturebotany.one

Two plants in a pot, intraspecific root competition in soybean and sunflower

Competition for soil resources among plants is critical in determining the structure and dynamics of terrestrial ecosystems. The impact of belowground competition on the growth and productivity of plants has long been an important topic in plant ecology and agriculture. Game theoretical models predict that plants should overinvest in root growth in competition for soil resources and commit less to aboveground biomass production and reproductive tissues.
AgricultureDissident Voice

Toxic Corporations Are Destroying the Planet’s Soil

A newly published analysis in the journal Frontiers in Environmental Science argues that a toxic soup of insecticides, herbicides and fungicides is causing havoc beneath fields covered in corn, soybeans, wheat and other monoculture crops. The research is the most comprehensive review ever conducted on how pesticides affect soil health.
Animalslostempireherbs.com

Insecticides…not just Poisonous to Insects

This year and a half old study just came across my desk. Widespread exposure to pyrethroid insecticides has been reported among the general population in the United States and worldwide. However, little is known about the association of pyrethroid exposure with long-term health outcomes in adults. This study looked 2116...
Agriculturetsln.com

Scientists Serve Up Vaccine Cocktail for Protecting Cattle from Disease

Scientists with the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) have developed a new experimental vaccine to protect cattle from the bacterium that causes Johne’s disease, Mycobacterium avium subsp. paratuberculosis (MAP). Johne’s disease, also known as paratuberculosis, is a chronic intestinal disorder that can cause diarrhea, weight loss, poor health and sometimes death...
AgricultureNewswise

The origins of farming insects

Newswise — A beetle bores a tree trunk to build a gallery in the wood in order to protect its lay. As it digs the tunnel, it spreads ambrosia fungal spores that will feed the larvae. When these bore another tree, the adult beetles will be the transmission vectors of the fungal spores in another habitat. This mutualism among insects and ambrosia fungi could be more than 100 years old --more than what was thought to date-- according to an article published in the journal Biological Reviews.
AgriculturePhys.org

Midwest bumble bees declined with more farmed land, less diverse crops since 1870

As farmers cultivated more land and began to grow fewer types of crops over the last 150 years, most native bumble bee species became rarer in Midwestern states. New research reveals that these species declined while the average number of different crops grown in these states was cut in half and as modern agriculture began to focus on intensive production of corn and soybeans. A handful of hardy species continue to thrive today, but they also seem to prefer areas with a more diverse assortment of crops such as hay, beans, potatoes and oats in addition to corn and soy.
Agricultureatchisonglobenow.com

Corn Foliar fungicide timing

The confirmation this week of Southern Rust in Georgia and Texas is a good ‘kick start’ towards at least thinking about a disease management in this year’s corn crop. Commodity prices, current stands, and upcoming weather all play roles in determining the economic viability of disease prevention applications. Efficacy of application does as well.
Agriculturefarms.com

Current Conservation Practices may be Failing to Protect Life in the Soil

Current conservation practices in farmlands may be good for species living above the earth such as birds and bees, but are probably not helping life belowground, researchers from the German Senckenberg Biodiversity and Climate Research Center report in Nature Communications. They found that soil biodiversity of agricultural meadows and pastures is highest when they are surrounded by a lot of long-standing forest. In contrast, a less intensive use of the meadows and pastures themselves and diverse surroundings—which are the primary management strategies to promote agro-biodiversity—have little effect on the diversity of organisms living belowground.
AnimalsPosted by
DFW Community News

Aphids wreak havoc on vegetable gardens

An aphid infestation can wreak havoc on a vegetable garden. John A. Jackman of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers a few tips you might consider this year. A reflective mulch such as foil paper on top of the soil below your plants can slow aphid infestation. In early spring or...
AgricultureAll About Birds

Flooding Fields in the Mississippi Delta Helps Crop Yields—and Shorebirds

From the Summer 2021 issue of Living Bird magazine. Subscribe now. One bright October morning, James Failing sat on his truck’s tailgate and watched hundreds of shorebirds—Stilt Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitchers, Roseate Spoonbills—flitting amid the broken cornstalks that rose above flooded fields. Like his grandfather and father before him, Mr. Failing has dedicated his life to farming in the fertile Mississippi Delta.
Agriculturelccentral.com

Study uses drones and scanners to determine impact of fall grazing on wildfire

LAS VEGAS – A widespread problem on Nevada rangelands is frequent and large wildfires, often due to cheatgrass. Doctoral student Tracy Shane, with the University of Nevada, Reno College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources, recently began a project using cutting-edge technology to see how sheep and cattle grazing might help control cheatgrass.
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Minnesota crops showing drought stress at a crucial time

Andrew Ingvalson planted a field of alfalfa this spring, anticipating it would provide five years of hay crops for his 450 cattle. But few of the seeds sprouted because the soil was too dry. "You almost need three days of moisture to really get it to establish itself," he said...
Agricultureaustincountynewsonline.com

Fish & Wildlife

Two-thirds of the land in the lower 48 states is privately owned, and these working farms, ranches and forests produce much of the country’s food and fiber. These working lands also provide much of our nation’s open space and the habitats that wildlife need. Through the Farm Bill, NRCS is...
Agriculturehobbyfarms.com

Hand Tools Get The Job Done Around The Farm

Have you ever noticed that old tools don’t really become obsolete? Sure, there may be a newer or faster type of power tool or machine to be had for a particular job. But this doesn’t mean that the original, older solution is any less effective than it was back in the day.
Lifestyleksuhortnewsletter.org

Fundamentals of Using Soaps as Insecticides

Insecticidal soaps are classified as biorational or "reduced risk" insecticides and are used in certain situations because they leave minimal residues, are less toxic to humans, and are short-lived in the environment because they degrade rapidly. A soap is a substance derived from the activity of an alkali such as sodium (hard soap) or potassium (soft soap) hydroxide on a fat. In general, fats are a blend of particular fatty acid chain lengths. Soap is a general term for the salts of fatty acids. Soaps may be combined with fish, whale, vegetable, coconut, corn, linseed, or soybean oil. For example, "Green Soap" is a potassium/coconut oil soap that was used widely as a liquid hand soap in public restrooms. It is now available as a hand soap or shampoo, and has been shown to be effective, as an unlabeled insecticide, in controlling soft-bodied insects.