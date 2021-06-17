GLP Podcast: Hollywood’s vaccine-autism nonsense; COVID lab-leak story won’t die; Africa ignores Greenpeace on pesticides
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Many Hollywood celebrities have endorsed the bogus link between vaccines to autism. Looking back, it appears their influence has been more limited than scientists originally feared. Did SARS-COV-2 leak from a laboratory? Scientists are divided, and the issue is becoming increasingly political. African countries under threat by ravenous locusts have rejected warnings from Greenpeace and eagerly utilized synthetic pesticides to protect their crops.geneticliteracyproject.org