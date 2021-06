If you like Hearthstone‘s Duels mode but are wanting to try something different, then a new free-to-play CCG auto-battler might be just what you’re looking for. Storybook Brawl is currently in early access on Steam, and it looks to offer all the standard elements for its type of game: eight-player battles, 30 heroes to choose from, each with their own abilities, 100 minions to recruit, treasure, spells, and so forth.