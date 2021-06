Peterson will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday against the Pirates. After starting in each of the Brewers' previous three contests, Peterson will stick in the lineup for a fourth straight contest, this time replacing a resting Christian Yelich. Peterson has reached base at a .385 clip over the past three games, and he looks like he'll have his clearest plan to the keystone in the short term while Kolten Wong (oblique) is on the 10-day injured list.