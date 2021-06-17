Community Foundation names four to board
Leadership for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced new officers and members of the board of directors. Board officers include Julie Fisher Cummings, chair; Susan P. Brockway, vice chair; Dennis S. Hudson III, treasurer; and Christina M. Macfarland, secretary, according to Danita D. Nias, president, and CEO. New members include Anquan Boldin, Fabiola Brumley, Tammy Jackson-Moore, and Meredith Trim.palmbeach.floridaweekly.com