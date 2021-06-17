Cancel
Palm Beach County, FL

Community Foundation names four to board

 9 days ago

Leadership for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced new officers and members of the board of directors. Board officers include Julie Fisher Cummings, chair; Susan P. Brockway, vice chair; Dennis S. Hudson III, treasurer; and Christina M. Macfarland, secretary, according to Danita D. Nias, president, and CEO. New members include Anquan Boldin, Fabiola Brumley, Tammy Jackson-Moore, and Meredith Trim.

