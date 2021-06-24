Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA Game Highlights

Utah Jazz | Dunk by Rudy Gobert

Posted by 
NBA Game Highlights
NBA Game Highlights
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhKfo_0aWpKgIa00

Utah Jazz | Dunk by Rudy Gobert

NBA Game Highlights

NBA Game Highlights

Los Angeles
1K+
Followers
811
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Rudy Gobert On Utah Jazz Defense In Game 6: "The Gameplan Was For Us To Let Terance Mann Shoot Rather Than Letting Reggie Jackson Or PG Get Layups."

The Utah Jazz lost Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers in a disappointing fashion, as they blew a 25 point lead to the Los Angeles Clippers. Superstar Paul George had an elite game, scoring 28 points. However, the player that stepped up to help him was not a name many non-Clippers fans knew before the game, and that was Terance Mann.
NBAillinoisnewstoday.com

Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Nominates All-NBA Third Team

Praise continues to be poured Utah Jazz Center Rudigo Bear. On Tuesday night, Gobert was nominated for the All-NBA Third Team and received such an honor for the third consecutive year (named for the Second Team in 2017).Recognition comes after him Selected as NBA Defensive Player of the Year Last week for the third time in his career Nominated for All-Defensive First Team on Monday.
NBAkslsports.com

Jazz Gobert Earns Fifth All-Defensive First Team Honors

LOS ANGELES, California – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named to his fifth consecutive NBA All-Defensive First team. Gobert was a shoo-in after winning the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year Award last week, marking the third time in four seasons Gobert has earned the honor. Gobert now...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

It’s time for the Jazz to ride or die with Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz went up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Clippers in their second-round series, only to get smacked around in Games 3 and 4. With the series now tied up at 2-2 and things shifting back to Utah, it’s time for Quin Snyder to ride or die with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Limited production in loss

Gobert finished with 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Clippers. Gobert was basically taken out of the equation by the Clippers who went primarily with a small-ball lineup. A tactic that has been implemented throughout the series thus far, Gobert was simply unable to impact the game on either end of the floor. This strategy is almost certainly going to repeat itself in Game 5 and so the Jazz will hoping he can have more of a tangible influence on the game, at least on the defensive end of the floor.
NBAksl.com

Rudy Gobert named to All-NBA Third Team as Donovan Mitchell left off

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and guard Donovan Mitchell (45) congratulate each other at the end of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Utah won 121-111. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert continues to add to his resume.
NBASB Nation

Rudy Gobert got ran off the floor by the Clippers, but it wasn’t all his fault

The Utah Jazz led the Los Angeles Clippers by 25 points just seconds into the third quarter of their do-or-die Game 6 in the second round of the NBA playoffs after Donovan Mitchell hit another step-back three. The Jazz had their season on the line down 3-2 in the series, and they were in the midst of putting together a remarkable performance. Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson were drilling shot after shot in the first half to help build the lead, while the series debut of Mike Conley, returning from an ankle injury, seemed to give Utah the emotional lift it needed to force a Game 7.
NBAamicohoops.net

2021-22 Defender of the Year Rudy Gobert leads the perfect NBA defensive team

The three finalists for the Defense of the Year award, Center Rudy Gobert From Utah Jazz, Ranger Ben Simmons From Philadelphia 76ers and beyond Draymond Green From the Golden State Warriors, they were among 10 players selected for the NBA’s Defensive Ideal Team. Joubert, who won third prize for Defender...
NBAslcdunk.com

The Utah Jazz have a minutes problem with Rudy Gobert

It was an impressive Game 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Durant led the Nets to a narrow victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with a monster statline: 49 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists. Easily one of the greatest playoff performances we’ve ever seen. But those stats aren’t the most impressive thing about Durant’s night, he played all 48 minutes. With Kyrie Irving out with an ankle sprain, the Nets needed every single one of those minutes to pull out the win.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Rudy Gobert's Playoff Defense Is Better Than Ever

Welcome to the Morning Shootaround, where every weekday you’ll get a fresh, topical column from one of SI.com’s NBA writers: Howard Beck on Mondays, Chris Mannix on Tuesdays, Michael Pina on Wednesdays, Chris Herring on Thursdays and Rohan Nadkarni on Fridays. The Jazz currently find themselves tied 2–2 against a...
NBACBS Sports

Jazz's Rudy Gobert: Fails to block a shot in Game 5

Gobert ended with 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Clippers. Gobert finished with a double-double in the loss but surprisingly came up empty when it came to blocked shots. The Clippers continue to play a style of offense that is able to negate his impact on the defensive end, something that is going to have to be rectified if they are to advance to the Western Conference Finals.
NBAkslsports.com

Rudy Gobert Keeps Jazz Alive With Three Straight Putbacks

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Rudy Gobert kept the Jazz in the basketball game with three straight putbacks in Game 5 against the Clippers on Wednesday. The Clippers looked like they were starting to pull away from the Jazz but Rudy Gobert had something to say about that. Donovan Mitchell missed a midrange jumper when Gobert got on the offensive glass and threw down the dunk.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Rudy Gobert Had Blunt Message For Teammates After Game 5

It was supposed to be a statement Game 5 from the Jazz Wednesday night. But Rudy Gobert and his Utah teammates couldn’t get past the Los Angeles Clippers, despite them being without the services of Kawhi Leonard. Now losers of three straight, the Jazz find themselves in a 3-2 series...