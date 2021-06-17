Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

"I wanted to come in right away and set the tone" says Hillgrove new boys basketball coach Greg Moultrie

By Daminon Lewis
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the Hillgrove Hawks boys basketball team, the return to summer action comes with new head coach, Gregory Moultrie, leading the way. Moultrie, who came over from the South Cobb Eagles, has wasted no time coming in and getting to work with his new program. As summer activities have returned to normal this year, Coach Moultrie is setting the tone of expectations immediately as he and his Hawks hosted a day of competitive action featuring teams such as two-time defending Georgia High School Association state champs, the Wheeler Wildcats, the Westlake Lions, Berkmar Patriots and a host of other teams.

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

28K+
Followers
38K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Patriots#Hillgrove Hawks#The Wheeler Wildcats#The Westlake Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
El Paso, TXcbs4local.com

Austin introduces Sapien as new basketball coach

EL PASO, TX — You have to strike while the iron is hot. That's exactly what Austin High School did when it hired Rick Sapien to be their new varsity boys basketball coach. "There is a rich tradition here, and it's time to bring that back," Sapien said during a news conference at Austin Monday afternoon.
Oak Park, ILoakpark.com

OPRF names Rosemond new girls basketball coach

Oak Park and River Forest High School announced June 11 that Carlton Rosemond has been hired as the school’s new girls basketball head coach. He replaces J.P. Coughlin, who stepped down in March after 15 years on the staff. “I’m excited about the new chapter, not only for myself but...
Portsmouth, OHIronton Tribune

Burroughs new SSU women’s basketball coach

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State Athletics has named former Coppin State (Md.) head coach DeWayne Burroughs as the newest head coach of the nationally-renown SSU women’s basketball program, as announced by SSU Athletic Director Jeff Hamilton Thursday. Burroughs becomes the third person to lead the unit into action in what will...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Carroll names next boys basketball coach

Ryan Abbott will take over as boys basketball coach at Carroll, the school announced Monday. Abbott, a former Carroll assistant coach, went 117-95 in nine seasons with Eastside, making him the Blazers' winningest coach. He also spent four years as a Carroll assistant under Marty Beasley, who left Carroll for DeKalb after 16 years leading the Chargers.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Basketball Coach Has Passed Away

The college basketball world received heartbreaking news this Wednesday morning involving former Mount St. Mary’s head coach Jim Phelan. He unfortunately passed away in his sleep on Tuesday night at the age of 92. Phelan was simply remarkable during his time at Mount St. Mary’s, owning an 830-524 record and...
Basketballthesheffieldpress.com

Trask promoted to WF head boys’ basketball coach

After wishing Hall-of-Fame head coach Frank Schnoes farewell, the West Fork boys’ basketball program has found their new coach. Fortunately for the Warhawks’ athletic department, they didn’t have to go very far to find their guy. In an announcement made via the West Fork School District’s social media on June...
Nowata, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Ironmen Tab Nate Smith as New Basketball Coach

Nowata High School announced the hiring of a new boys’ basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon. Nate Smith will lead the illustrious Ironmen boys’ team. Smith was hired at the most recent school board meeting and NPS made the move official through its social media platforms. Smith spent the last two...
Basketballsouthridgeathletics.com

Southridge Raider Head Boys Basketball Coach Update

The Southridge Athletic Department will have a release later tonight with information in regards to our Boys Head Basketball Position. An earlier post was made in error, and we will have updates this evening following our School Board Meeting and pending board approval will have a media release.
BasketballRichmond.com

Trinity Episcopal names Andrew Blazar its boys basketball coach

Andrew Blazar will take over as the boys basketball coach at Trinity Episcopal after spending the past five seasons as the boys coach at James River. James River went 65-43 under Blazar, winning a regional championship in 2017-18 and making two Class 6 state tournament appearances (2017-18, ’18-19). “I think...
NBAsportswar.com

Not a basketball player or coach, but one thing I will never understand

About this game is why some college and pro coaches refuse to position their big men in the paint, especially when that big man is skilled and has a height/size advantage. The Bucks Lopez is standing at the damn 3 pt line each time the they go on offense....granted, the Nets' Blake Griffin is a big dude, but Lopez is taller and skilled in the paint.why in the hell is Lopez on the 3 pt line? I yelled and scream the same damn thing about Jay Huff this past season....get your butt in the paint and dunk over someone!
Estill County, KYwymt.com

Estill County names new head basketball coach

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Brian Hall has been named as the new boys’ basketball coach at Estill County. Hall graduated from McDowell High School and played basketball and baseball at Alice Lloyd. He served as head coach of the Estill County girls’ basketball team from 2014-17 in addition to other coaching positions. Hall is a three-time Region of the Year Coach.
Clint, TXKFOX 14

New Clint basketball coach crosses over

CLINT, TX — Don Haskins did it. Clint's new boys varsity basketball coach is crossing over. Mike Ortega is now the head man for the Lions. Ortega comes to Clint from nearby Mountain View where he served as varsity coach for the Lobo girls' team. The Clint boys went 5-9...
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Suns setting tone, finding right stride on defensive end in playoffs

The teams that are getting better as the playoffs go on are the most dangerous, and that’s what the Phoenix Suns have been doing. After I highlighted that growth on the offensive end before Game 4, the more promising development of the two sides of the ball, the Suns swept the Denver Nuggets by asserting themselves defensively in the opening period.
High Schoolmckenziebanner.com

West Carroll High School Announces Boys’ Head Basketball Coach

Coach Ryan Mansfield, a 2013 graduate from West Carroll High School, was announced June 14 as the West Carroll War Eagles’ high school boys’ basketball head coach for the 2021-2022 season. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Basketballblackfordathletics.com

Welcome New Boys Basketball Coach, Matt Justin

The Board of Education recently approved the hiring of new PE Teacher and Head Boys Basketball Coach, Matt Justin. Justin is familiar with the area having grown up here and is excited about the opportunity ahead. Coach Justin took some time answering a few questions about his move back from North Carolina where he has coached the past six seasons.
Kenmore, NYkentonbee.com

Ken East boys basketball camp set for late July

The Kenmore East boys basketball camp will return from last year’s hiatus to once again provide a solid foundation to young players looking to become better at the game. The camp, which is open to anyone entering grades 3-8 regardless of residency, will be held from Monday, July 26, through Thursday, July 29, at Kenmore East High School, 350 Fries […]