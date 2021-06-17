"I wanted to come in right away and set the tone" says Hillgrove new boys basketball coach Greg Moultrie
For the Hillgrove Hawks boys basketball team, the return to summer action comes with new head coach, Gregory Moultrie, leading the way. Moultrie, who came over from the South Cobb Eagles, has wasted no time coming in and getting to work with his new program. As summer activities have returned to normal this year, Coach Moultrie is setting the tone of expectations immediately as he and his Hawks hosted a day of competitive action featuring teams such as two-time defending Georgia High School Association state champs, the Wheeler Wildcats, the Westlake Lions, Berkmar Patriots and a host of other teams.www.audacy.com