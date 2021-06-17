"I wanted to come in right away and set the tone" says Hillgrove new boys basketball coach Greg Moultrie

About this game is why some college and pro coaches refuse to position their big men in the paint, especially when that big man is skilled and has a height/size advantage. The Bucks Lopez is standing at the damn 3 pt line each time the they go on offense....granted, the Nets' Blake Griffin is a big dude, but Lopez is taller and skilled in the paint.why in the hell is Lopez on the 3 pt line? I yelled and scream the same damn thing about Jay Huff this past season....get your butt in the paint and dunk over someone!