Recovery Slides Are the Next "Ugly" Shoe Trend We Can No Longer Ignore
Another "ugly" shoe trend? In 2021? I know, groundbreaking. Between the proliferation of Birkenstock slides and cool clogs bubbling up, there's a clear trend happening with comfortable, good-for-you footwear that your podiatrist would approve of. These days, we're leaving the house more often, so it makes sense that styles like slides, slippers, and loafers are so popular since they can be easily worn both out and at home. Now, there's a new shoe trend on our radars, and it's hitting peak comfort. Meet recovery slides.www.whowhatwear.com