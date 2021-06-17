Recovery Slides Are the Next "Ugly" Shoe Trend We Can No Longer Ignore

Cast your mind back to the summer of 2019 and all you might be able to see is polka-dots. Black and white spots, to be precise, all over a long-sleeved, floaty mididress. We are, of course, referring to that Zara dress, which was so ubiquitous that not just every colleague, friend and passer-by in the street was wearing it, it also spawned its own Instagram account. As last year didn’t really have an ‘It’ dress, for obvious reasons, 2021 is now making up for it in style. Prepare yourself for a Hot COS Summer.