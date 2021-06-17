Cancel
Staten Island, NY

DECISION 2021: A Three-District Battle for Staten Island!

By Vince DiMiceli
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaten Island may be New York City’s Trumpiest borough, but that doesn’t mean it can’t elect a pro-bike, pro-pedestrian politician. Or does it?. The Rock has its share of problems when it comes to installing protected bike lanes (it has zero), bus-only lanes (the one on the Staten Island Expressway was converted to HOV after resident backlash, and then they still complained about it), speed humps (some there on bus routes called “speed cushions” allow cars to zip right over) or even intersection neckdowns (few and far between), and the No. 1 issue seems to be that a large numbers of voters are under the false impression that once they get behind the wheel of a car, they should be able to get wherever they are going as quickly as possible, everyone (and living thing — sorry, deer) be damned.

