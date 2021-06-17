2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L First Drive Review: An American Original Goes Long
The Jeep Grand Cherokee has led a charmed life. Launched in 1993 as an ostensible replacement for the boxy Cherokee XJ, the Grand Cherokee's arrival synced perfectly with America's emerging SUV obsession and sold alongside the XJ for nearly a decade. Still, the Grand Cherokee quickly became a top seller, a mantle Jeep expects the new, fifth-generation 2021 Grand Cherokee L to assume with little difficulty.