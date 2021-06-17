2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L First Drive Review: An American Original Goes Long

Is the Jeep Grand Cherokee L still as dirt-worthy as its two-row sibling?. The brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee L pushes the 28-year-old nameplate to new physical limits — literally. This WL generation brings in the first three-row variant of what is often the brand’s second best-selling model. As the family crossover market heats up, dominated by the likes of the Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Honda Pilot and so many others, Jeep made the calculated decision to get in on the ferocious action in a bit to expand the Grand Cherokee’s appeal. In this video, Tommy takes the a well-equipped version of the latest three-row WL out onto the trails to see whether the L functions not just as a family SUV, but as a faithful representation of the brand’s off-road reputation.