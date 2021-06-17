Cancel
Oneonta, NY

Green Wave open Legion season with 7-3 win

By Staff Report
THE DAILY STAR
 9 days ago
Nick Richardson | The Daily StarJordan Goble of the Oneonta Green Wave prepares to deliver a pitch during Wednesday’s American Legion baseball game against Norwich at Oneonta High School. The Green Wave won its season opener 7-3.

The Oneonta Green Wave kicked off its 2021 American Legion baseball season with a 7-3 victory over Norwich on Wednesday at Oneonta High School.

After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, Oneonta rallied to tie the game 3-3 in the fifth inning and then took the lead for good on a two-run double by Aidan Breakey in the bottom of the sixth.

Chris Champlin had the big bat for the Green Wave, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, and 4 RBIs. He was also the winning pitcher, earning the ‘W’ after working two perfect innings of relief.

Jordan Goble started the game and kept the Green Wave in contention through five innings, striking out five and allowing six hits and one walk.

Oneonta will host Binghamton-1645 on Friday.

Oneonta 7, Norwich 3

N … 300 000 0 — 3 6 2

O … 002 014 X — 7 5 2

N: Jordan Jacquette, Ryan Grant (L)

O: Jordan Goble, Chris Champlin (W)

HR: Chris Champlin (O)

2B: Chris Champlin (O), Aidan Breakey (O), Don Lawrence (N)

Oneonta, NY
