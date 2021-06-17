Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

In The Post 6-16-2021

975thefanatic.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevon Givens reacts to the Sixers second consecutive loss to the Atlanta Hawks, now down 3-2 in the series.

975thefanatic.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul breaks silence on testing positive for COVID-19

After finally being cleared to play for Game 3 of the WCF, Chris Paul finally spoke up about recently testing positive of COVID-19. The Phoenix Suns star had to miss the first two games of the series after it was confirmed that the 36-year-old did test positive shortly after they wrapped up their second-round series against the Utah Jazz.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reggie Miller rips Pacers players after Rick Carlisle hiring

The Indiana Pacers finally found their next head coach on Thursday with the hiring of Rick Carlisle. The former Mavs boss replaces Nate Bjorkgren, who lasted just one season with the Pacers. Indiana legend Reggie Miller applauded the latest move to bring in Carlisle, but he also had a blunt...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Free NBA Picks For Today 6/16/2021

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers NBA Pick Prediction 6/16/2021. Hawks at 76ers—NBA pick is Atlanta Hawks +6.5. Concern is about the health of Joel Embiid. He has been playing with a partial tear in his meniscus. As we are deep into this series the concern is greater as the 76ers center admitted to not have the ability to perform at his best down the stretch of Game 4 as he went 0-12 from the field in the second half. Atlanta does have a win on the 76ers home court in this series and won two of the three games played in New York. Would rather take over two possessions here considering the health of Embiid. Game five could be a tight contest. Play Atlanta +6.5.
NBAsportschatplace.com

NBA Betting Props: Jazz vs. Clippers 6/16/2021

Los Angeles Clippers (53-30) vs. Utah Jazz (58-23) June 16, 2021 10:00 pm EDT. The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz face off in Game 5 of their Western Conference series and it’s currently tied 2-2. Let’s take a look at the best NBA betting props to make your Wednesday a winning one.
NBA975thefanatic.com

The Anthony Gargano Show 6-16-2021

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, a now clear headed Anthony is pumped for tonight’s crucial game 5 in Philadelphia. He understands why people have their concerns; however he believes we are going to see a focused and determined Sixers team tonight. Ant also wants all of those jumping off the Sixers bandwagon to come forward and put their name out there for the world to see (0:00-42:41). Anthony then goes to the phones to see how the city is feeling prior to tonight’s game. ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to discuss how the Sixers can bounce back tonight after a disappointing Game 4 loss (42:41-1:27:44). Cuz and Choonis then discuss why this Sixers team is not as popular, across the city, as the 2001 Iverson team was. Anthony reintroduces us to “The Land of Philadelphia” with some new ideas (1:27:44-2:11:46). The guys then react to the news that Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with a torn ACL. Anthony then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:11:46-2:53:31).
NBAWILX-TV

In My View 6/16/2021: Coaching in the NBA

College basketball coaching is tough yes, but how about the NBA?. Six head coaching jobs are open and we aren’t even through the playoffs yet. Two more openings today including Stan Van Gundy, the former Pistons coach. He lasted four seasons in Detroit on a five year deal but he’s gone from New Orleans after just one season.
NBAUSA Today

NBA playoff prop bets: Los Angeles Clippers Reggie Jackson props for 6/16/2021

NBA Playoffs action continues Wednesday, as we focus on the Los Angeles Clippers and Reggie Jackson’s prop bets and lines. Jackson’s points prop bet over/under is set at 13.5 points for Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has averaged 11.3 points so far this season while shooting 45.5% from...
NBA975thefanatic.com

Best Of The John Kincade Show 6-16-2021

With John Kincade and on vacation, Bob Cooney and Jamie Lynch open the show talking about Sixers game 5, Joel Embiid, and how Jamie went viral in Atlanta after he accused Trae Young of not playing “with honor,” (00:00-22:33). Later ESPN’s Adam Schefter joins to discuss Sixers vs Hawks, Joel Embiid, and other NBA News (22:43-32:57).
Sports975thefanatic.com

The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 6-16-2021

In today’s best of, Mike is feeling very confident heading into tonight’s Game 5 at the Wells Fargo Center. In case anyone is having any doubt, Mike has decided to wear his lucky Sixers’ hat for today’s show. He also has concern with another Bryce Harper injury, and fears that his body is breaking down despite being only 28 years old (0:00-12:30). Devan Kaney brings you interesting news stories from the day including a cheating boyfriend’s Turkish surprise, golfers getting in a fight over lost balls, and a Florida man accidently buying a town’s water tower (12:30-23:56). Hall of Fame baseball writer Jayson Stark joins the show to discuss if we’ve seen the best of Bryce Harper in Philadelphia and gives us his thoughts on Tyler Glasnow’s injury (23:56-37:08).
NBAjimrome.com

6/16/2021 The Jim Rome Show

KD In The Kill Zone | NBA Injuries Reaction | Austin Hooper (Browns) Interview. CP3 And Kawhi News | Pedro Martinez On Latest MLB Scandal | What’s Your Beef?. Smackoff 27 Profile: Rick In Buffalo | Micah Hyde (Bills) Interview | Garrick Higgo (Golf) Interview. Guests. Takes. Big NBA News.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
Sports975thefanatic.com

Beers with Bob 6-16-2021

It’s a special Beers with Bob/Sixers Pregame Show with Bob Cooney, Andrew Salciunas, and special guest Devon Givens! Grab your drinks and get excited for game 5 live from the Wells Fargo Center!. 02:59:24 Download 11 hours ago. 32:59 Download June 15th. 55:03 Download June 14th. 59:35 Download June 11th.
NBA975thefanatic.com

Pat Egan–In The Post 6-21-2021

We’re mad, you’re mad, Pat Egan is mad. How can you not be mad after the Sixers failed to capitalize in this series which they lost to the Atlanta Hawks? Join Pat Egan In The Post now! This is our time to vent.
NBADetroit Free Press

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Bryn Forbes props for 6/23/2021

The Milwaukee Bucks take to the court Wednesday for a night of NBA Playoff basketball with some interesting betting options. Let's focus in on Bryn Forbes' prop bets and lines for his upcoming matchup. Forbes' points prop bet over/under is set at 5.5 points for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.