In The Post 6-16-2021

Today on The Anthony Gargano Show, a now clear headed Anthony is pumped for tonight’s crucial game 5 in Philadelphia. He understands why people have their concerns; however he believes we are going to see a focused and determined Sixers team tonight. Ant also wants all of those jumping off the Sixers bandwagon to come forward and put their name out there for the world to see (0:00-42:41). Anthony then goes to the phones to see how the city is feeling prior to tonight’s game. ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi joins the show to discuss how the Sixers can bounce back tonight after a disappointing Game 4 loss (42:41-1:27:44). Cuz and Choonis then discuss why this Sixers team is not as popular, across the city, as the 2001 Iverson team was. Anthony reintroduces us to “The Land of Philadelphia” with some new ideas (1:27:44-2:11:46). The guys then react to the news that Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is out indefinitely with a torn ACL. Anthony then takes a few more phone calls to finish out the show (2:11:46-2:53:31).