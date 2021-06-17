Cancel
Tommy Jeans Gets In on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Action With Limited-edition Capsule

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
Tommy Jeans has gotten in on the “Space Jam: New Legacy” action with a limited-edition capsule collection of apparel, footwear, accessories and home collection. It will be available in the U.S. beginning June 24 on Tommy.com and through select retail partners including Macy’s and Amazon beginning June 20. The movie, which stars LeBron James, Don Cheadle and Zendaya, among others, will be released in theaters nationwide on July 16 and will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

