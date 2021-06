Founded by French fashion designer and entrepreneur Jeanne Lanvin in Paris in 1889, Lanvin has cemented itself into the French fashion landscape over the past 132 years thanks, in large, part to its ready-to-wear. Lanvin’s longstanding focus on garments – from the Ms. Lanvin’s signature robe de style silhouette (and use of color) to former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz’s unmatched construction of ruffles and eye-catching adornments – has meant that the brand, which maintains the title of the oldest French fashion house in operation, has lacked the equally robust arsenal of accessories. In other words, it largely lacks the often logo-emblazoned accessories that enable big, conglomerate-owned fashion brands to generate revenues reaching into the billions. However, it seems that current creative director Bruno Sialelli may be trying to change that.