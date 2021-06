BBC Studios Productions has appointed Juliet Rice to be its Bristol-based creative director to oversee its South West and Northern Ireland factual-entertainment business. Rice, who is currently head of Spun Gold West, will be tasked with shoring up new business from broadcasters and platforms and cultivating BBC Studios IP. She will provide senior editorial support to the production teams, build on the existing strength of the portfolio across the locations and work with the existing team on the development and production of new ideas. Reporting to Hannah Wyatt, BBC Studios’ factual entertainment and events managing director, Rice takes up her new role at BBC Studios in September.