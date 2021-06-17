Cancel
EXCLUSIVE: Fabletics Named ‘Active Lifestyle’ Partner of Tough Mudder

By Ryma Chikhoune
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fabletics has partnered with Tough Mudder, the lifestyle brand that’s been producing obstacle races since 2010. Kicking off this weekend in Michigan, the activewear company will offer pop-ups — fitness experiences and recovery stations — at Tough Mudder events through 2022, while showcasing retail and custom apparel. “As two brands...

