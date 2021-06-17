Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Michael Kors, Big Gay Ice Cream to Team Up Friday for Pride Month

By Lisa Lockwood
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michael Kors and Big Gay Ice Cream are teaming up to celebrate Pride and the #MKPride capsule. On Friday, customers who make a purchase at Michael Kors’ Rockefeller Center store and/or sign up for the brand’s KorsVIP program will receive a complementary treat from Big Gay Ice Cream at the co-branded ice cream truck parked outside the store. The truck will be there from noon to 6 p.m. at 49th Street and the corner of Fifth Avenue.

wwd.com
WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Gay Rights#Ice Cream Sandwich#Lgbtq#The Rockefeller Center#Paper Magazine#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
Related
New York City, NYcititour.com

BAILEY’S AND ODDFELLOWS ICE CREAM TEAM UP TO CELEBRATE PRIDE

To celebrate NYC Pride and help ring in the official launch of summer, Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and OddFellows Ice Cream Co. have teamed up to create a limited-edition soft serve ice cream. This non-alcoholic tweet is infused with the flavor of the newest from Baileys, Baileys Colada, and is covered with edible glitter and topped with a rainbow candy.The Baileys Colada soft serve will be available for purchase exclusively at OddFellows scoop shops in DUMBO and Williamsburg Domino Park from June 22 through June 26.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream-Inspired Candles

Moose Tracks Ice Cream teamed up with another Michigan-based company, Wax Poetic Candle Bar, to create an ice cream-inspired candle that promises to delight those who want to indulge their senses. The candle is made with ingredients sourced from Michigan and they capture the essence of the Original Moose Tracks flavor with vanilla, peanut butter cups and Moose Tracks Fudge.
FestivalPosted by
NJ.com

On civics and ice cream

People celebrate in various ways. Some celebrations are private and others are public. There’s not much of a public celebration with Father’s Day -- it’s Sunday, June 20. But July 4? That’s an entirely different affair, and it deserves it’s own unique celebration. First, the youngsters are brought into the...
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Raspberry Ice Cream

Listen up, because we’re only going to say this once: You do not need an ice cream maker for this recipe. Add some fresh raspberries to your shopping list and break out your trusty KitchenAid mixer, because homemade raspberry ice cream is on the dessert menu tonight. The secret to...
Food & Drinkscookiesandcups.com

Ice Cream Cupcakes

Ice Cream Cupcakes are a simple no bake summer dessert idea! An Oreo crust, topped with ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and sprinkles are perfect for a party or a quick sweet treat!. Make sure to try my DELICIOUS Brownie Bottom Ice Cream Cake! It’s a family favorite!. Ice...
Beauty & Fashiontatler.com

Michael Kors’s Regent Street store gets a colourful Pride makeover

Michael Kors’s flagship London store has undergone a rainbow rebirth as part of the label’s Pride celebrations. With bright and beautiful window displays emblazoned with hearts and Kors’s special Pride logo, the store has become a colourful cornucopia to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ communities and the label's dedicated Pride capsule collection.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Milk & Cereal Ice Cream

All you need is store-bought ice cream, milk powder + your favorite cereal to indulge in this frozen treat from former culinary staffer Grant Melton this summer. For more ice cream recipes, try No-Churn Banana Pudding Ice Cream or Rach's Funky Monkey Banana Splits. In a stand mixer, combine vanilla...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ice Cream Cocktail Pop-Ups

The Häagen-Bar is a new pop-up experience from Häagen-Dazs in Spain and France that focuses on indulgent ice cream and cocktails. For the experience, the brand is teaming up with renowned mixologists to promote its new cocktail-inspired flavors (Lime Mojito Sorbet and Piña Colada ice cream.) As part of the...
San Diego, CAtheresandiego.com

San Diego Pastry Chefs Team Up For A Pride Month Fundraiser Featuring Colorful Doughnuts

Eat + Drink Proceeds from the 2021 Friendly Feast Pop-Up Doughnut Shop benefit Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center. Friendly Feast is hosting a special Pride Month edition of the Pop-Up Doughnut Shop this June featuring a rainbow of colorful doughnuts by six of San Diego’s top pastry chefs. The sugar-coated fundraising event supports Friendly Feast and the San Diego LGBT Community Center.
Beauty & Fashionthekrazycouponlady.com

Michael Kors Clearance Handbags, as Low as $60

Head on over to Michael Kors and check out their clearance section. Prices have been further reduced by as much as 50%. We also found the Michael Kors Jet Set Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for just $59.60, regularly $298, which is 80% off the original price. Find a selection...
Food & Drinksy1065.com

No Churn Ice Cream

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For ICE CREAM!. Making ice cream can be pretty easy if you have the right tools. However if you don’t want to spend money on a home ice cream maker or if you can’t master the who ice cream in a bag with ice and salt. This might just be for you, or even a fun activity to try with the kids this summer.
Businesscrfashionbook.com

Ralph Lauren is Launching a Virtual Fragrance Club

For Ralph Lauren they smell like notes of lavandin, clary sage, and Virginia cedarwood. Described by WWD “as the biggest fragrance to date,” Ralph Lauren is launching a new men’s fragrance, crafted by perfumer Dominique Ropion, titled “Ralph’s Club.”. The next Roaring Twenties must also involve a virtual immersive component,...
Petssidewalkdog.com

Little Man Ice Cream

Wanna dine with your dachshund? Doggos are welcome on the patio. Dog-friendly deets: pup cones, plenty of pats from their pup-lovin’ staff. Hooman features: (p)oodles of flavors to choose from, homemade waffle cones, near Hishom Park. Amenities. Due to COVID, please call ahead to confirm details. Inaccurate info here? For...
Sammamish, WA425magazine.com

Feel Good Friday: Treehouses, Ice Cream, and Movies

Tinte Cellars’ commitment to “Raise a Glass for Good” in support of important community causes and organizations toasts to Pride this June. Throughout the month, Tinte Cellars will donate 5 percent of all jcoco chocolate sales to Gay City and will accept donations to Gay City online and in Tinte’s tasting rooms. Tinte tasting rooms also are decorated with Pride flags. Learn more here.
Recipesthecoconutmama.com

Coconut Ice Cream Recipe

This coconut ice cream recipe is made with coconut milk, vanilla, honey (or sweetener of choice), and toasted coconut. This is the best coconut milk ice cream and its dairy-free, paleo, with keto and vegan options. Below I’ll show you how to make this tasty treat with these simple ingredients and you don’t need an ice cream machine to make it either!