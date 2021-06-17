Michael Kors, Big Gay Ice Cream to Team Up Friday for Pride Month
Michael Kors and Big Gay Ice Cream are teaming up to celebrate Pride and the #MKPride capsule. On Friday, customers who make a purchase at Michael Kors’ Rockefeller Center store and/or sign up for the brand’s KorsVIP program will receive a complementary treat from Big Gay Ice Cream at the co-branded ice cream truck parked outside the store. The truck will be there from noon to 6 p.m. at 49th Street and the corner of Fifth Avenue.wwd.com