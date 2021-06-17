Looking Back on June 17

“Well, the bridge is saved,” laughed the Lewiston police officer. “This is the first fire I’ve had this week, but last week I had four.” The fire he referred to was a smouldering blaze in the hard-wood planking of the southerly footwalk of the North Bridge, which he had just extinguished with a milk-canful of water, During the last week, frequent small fires have been started in the planking of the bridge on both footwalks. They have been laid to various causes, but it is generally believed that lighted cigarette butts are to blame for most of them.