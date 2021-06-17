Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral break in foiled by barking dog

By Megan Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral family woke up in the middle of the night on Tuesday to police knocking at their door.

Officers alerted the family that they believed two people were attempting to break into their vehicles.

The neighbors across the street called 911 after they let their dog out to go to the bathroom. The neighbors dog started barking and ran up to one of the men who was standing near their fence. Both of the men then took off running.

Police searched the area and checked to see if anything was missing from people’s cars along the street.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

