Now, Northeastern Univerity in Boston has stepped in with a new proposal that would maintain Mills College as a degree-granting institution under the global umbrella of Northeastern University. Under the proposal, the granting of degrees on the Mills campus under the name Mills College at Northeastern University would be maintained. All students currently enrolled at Mills College would have the option to continue and graduate from Mills or apply to transfer to Northeastern at no additional cost. All existing financial aid commitments made to current Mills’ students would be honored by Northeastern. Northeastern also stated that it would establish the Mills Institute, a hub for research and advocacy that wouldadvance women’s leadership, equity, inclusion, and social justice. The undergraduate college would admit both men and women.