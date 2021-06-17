Cancel
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral man tries to figure out meaning of his 25-year-old tattoos

By Zach Barrett
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral man is having a hard time figuring out what his two tattoos mean after having them for more than 25 years.

Charlie Lopez said he’s been trying to figure out what the two Chinese symbols on his arms mean but can’t nail down the exact definition.

“I’m just like, I really don’t know. I really don’t remember,” said Lopez.

He got the tattoos when he was 13 years old in a friend’s attic in New York.

More than 20 years later, he can’t remember what he wanted them to say or what they actually mean.

“Through the years I’ve tried figuring out what it was but I had no real way to figure it out,” said Lopez.

To get to the bottom of his unknown ink, Lopez began reaching out to friends who know people living in China.

“I think one of them we figured out was God,” said Lopez.

NBC2 asked Chinese native Chengjie Pi and she agrees.

“I think that’s about religion,” said Pi.

Wednesday evening, Lopez said his new friends in China told him the second tattoo meant knowledge, making the English translation ‘God Knows’ or ‘God’s Knowledge.’

Lopez said there is one moral to this story.

“You don’t want to continue just putting random stuff on your body,” said Lopez.

Fort Myers, FL
