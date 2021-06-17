Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Australia, NZ dlrs find cold comfort in hot data after Fed shift

By Wayne Cole
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to regain some ground on Thursday as surprisingly strong domestic data softened only a little of the blow from a hawkish turn in U.S. monetary policy.

The Aussie edged up to $0.7626, from a nine-week low of $0.7598, but was well short of Wednesday’s top of $0.7715. The break of chart support at $0.7645 was a bearish development and risked a retreat to the 200-day moving average at $0.7552.

The kiwi dollar fared somewhat better with a bounce to $0.7088, from a nine-week trough of $0.7043, but again was off Wednesday’s $0.7155 high.

It was also perilously close to its 200-day moving average at $0.7039 and a break could easily see it re-test the 2021 low of $0.6944.

Both currencies had slid when the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised by projecting possible rate hikes in 2023 and confirmed it was discussing whether to taper bond buying.

The shift sent Treasury yields higher and lifted the U.S. dollar across the board.

There was some relief in data showing New Zealand’s economy rebounded by a strong 1.6% in the first quarter driven by rising household consumption and construction.

That was well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) forecast of a 0.6% fall and supported its projection for a rate hike as early as the third quarter of 2022.

“Today’s strong report, we may see expectations shift toward an earlier lift-off rates than the Reserve Bank has scheduled,” said Jarrod Kerr, chief economist at Kiwibank.

“If data continues to paint a healthy picture of the economy, our May ‘22 hike start date looks increasingly likely.”

That hit bonds hard, with 10-year yields jumping 15 basis points to 1.81%.

Australia also reported upbeat data as employment surged 115,200 in May, almost four times the market forecast. The jobless rate fell to 5.1%, when analysts had expected a steady outcome of 5.5%.

Such strength will challenge the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) position that a rate hike will not come until 2024, a stance that was reaffirmed by RBA Governor Philip Lowe earlier on Thursday.

“The labour market remains well ahead of the RBA’s expectations and wage pressures are likely to emerge sooner than they expect,” said Sean Langcake, a senior economist at BIS Oxford Economics

“Notwithstanding Governor Lowe’s relatively dovish comments today, we expect the RBA will need to bring forward their plans for a rate hike into 2023.” (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Reuters

Reuters

136K+
Followers
165K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Fed#Australian#Aussie#The U S Federal Reserve#Treasury#Rbnz#Kiwibank#Rba#Bis Oxford Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off...
Businessmorningstar.com

FTSE Gains, Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar

Fed Could Tighten Before BOE, Denting Pound Vs Dollar. 1229 GMT - The Federal Reserve is likely to tighten monetary policy sooner than the Bank of England and that could weigh on the pound versus the dollar, Capital Economics says. "The risks to our forecast that the pound will stay close to $1.40 for the next couple of years are on the downside," Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory says. GBP/USD falls 0.2% to 1.3897. Capital Economics expects the Fed to tighten policy in 2023 and the BOE to rein in support in 2024 as it sees upward pressures on inflation being greater and longer lasting in the U.S. than in the U.K.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Sydney's COVID-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom

MELBOURNE, June 26 (Reuters) - Australia's New South Wales state reported 29 locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with the authorities signalling more restrictions may be imposed on the partially locked Sydney as exposure sites increased. Saturday's data includes 17 infections in the country's most populous state that were already...
Businessinvesting.com

Is Gold Setting Up For A Rebound After Fed Induced Weakness?

Federal Reserve commentary prompts dollar strength and gold weakness. The sharp rebound in gold since April this year has ended abruptly, following news from a more hawkish Federal Reserve (Fed) who now look to open discussions around tapering stimulus efforts. The Central Bank has also suggested that rates in the world’s largest economy could rise twice before the end of 2023.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Dollar holds below two-month highs as Fed policy in focus

NEW YORK, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was steady on Thursday as investors evaluated the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in stamping out high inflation if it persists, while the pound weakened after the Bank of England made no changes to its monetary policy.
BusinessForexTV.com

NAB Economists See 2024 RBA Rate Hike More Likely

A rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia is more likely in 2024, NAB economists said Thursday. However, NAB economists said they can see a probability of the RBA moving in the second half of 2023. Markets should price in this risk, given the high bar the central bank...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal. Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ shares rise tracking Wall Street on stimulus boost

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday, following record gains on Wall Street overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced an infrastructure deal that is expected to drive the next leg of recovery in the world’s largest economy. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.4% at 7,304.80 by...
BusinessForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Advances On Worsening Investor Sentiment

The Japanese yen firmed against its major rivals in the Asian session on Thursday, as investors digested mixed views from Fed officials on inflation and focused on more U.S. data for monetary policy outlook. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said that despite recent price increases...
Businesswtvbam.com

Fed’s hawkish tilt pressures Mexico’s Banxico, but no hike seen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.0% on Thursday, in the face of pressure to hike after Federal Reserve officials last week brought forward the first projected U.S. rate increases. The Fed on June 16 began...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Westpac scraps potential demerger of NZ business

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest lender Westpac Banking Corp said on Thursday it would retain its New Zealand business, wrapping up the option of a spin-off, after a review likely found that a demerger would have been too costly. Without providing further details, Westpac said in a statement that a...
StocksCNBC

European markets advance as investors digest Fed comments, data

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Thursday as global investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and looked ahead to various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.6% by mid-afternoon, with travel and leisure stocks climbing 1.5% to lead gains while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.3% lower.
StocksNBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Higher as Investors Digest Bank of England Decision, Data

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors reacted to the latest decision from the Bank of England, and monitored various data releases. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended the session up by 0.9%, with travel and leisure shares climbing 1.8% to lead gains, while telecoms bucked the upward trend to slide 0.1% lower.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan weakens as c.bank notches eighth straight softer fixing

SHANGHAI, June 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Thursday after the country's central bank fixed its daily midpoint weaker for an eighth consecutive session, and as the dollar stalled after taking support from Fed official comments over persistent inflationary pressures. "In the near term, the dollar lacks direction. We still need to watch U.S. Federal Reserve officials' comments and U.S. data," said a trader at a foreign bank, noting that increasing Fed hawkishness could prompt the dollar to continue rising. Suggestions from two Fed officials that a period of high inflation in the United States may last longer than anticipated lifted the greenback on Wednesday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4824 per dollar, its weakest since May 6. It was the eighth consecutive softer fixing, the longest such streak since August 2019 - a time of sharp escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war. Spot yuan opened at 6.4790 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4804 at midday, 56 pips softer than Wednesday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.4822 per dollar, from a close of 6.4780, even as offshore borrowing rates jumped ahead of the end of the first half. Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore, said Thursday's softer fixing reflected policymakers' intention to stabilise market expectations and prevent one-way speculation. A rapid strengthening of the yuan, which took it to more than three-year highs in late May, prompted a string of official warnings about one-sided bets on yuan strength. Since June 15, the PBOC has also required financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve in a bid to temper the yuan's upside. The combination of official warnings and regulatory tweaks, along with projections from the U.S. Federal Reserve of an earlier-than-expected exit from extraordinary pandemic-era policies have combined to push the yuan down nearly 2% from its peak against the dollar on May 31. With overall inflation benign and given its desire to avoid a stronger yuan, the PBOC continues to fine-tune its liquidity management, said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. On Thursday, the bank conducted a 30 billion yuan liquidity injection through seven-day reverse repurchase agreements, the first time since late February that it has not conducted a 10 billion yuan daily injection. The move pushed interbank rates lower, but did not indicate a change in policy, Cheung said. "Taking account into (the) PBOC's warnings on (yuan)depreciation risk previously, the Fed's hawkish shift should be largely in line with the PBOC's predictions and we do not expect the PBOC to make a dramatic policy shift accordingly in the near term." The yuan market at 4:25AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4824 6.4621 -0.31% Spot yuan 6.4804 6.4748 -0.09% Divergence from -0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.74% Spot change since 2005 27.72% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.65 97.57 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.832 91.799 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4822 -0.03% * Offshore 6.6502 -2.52% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips after Fed's Powell downplays inflation fears

* Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, updates prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The dollar retreated on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday said that rising inflation is likely temporary and showed no signs of being in a hurry to tighten monetary policy. The dollar jumped after the Fed surprised markets on June 16 by saying that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. But Powell on Tuesday said that prices are rising due to a "perfect storm" of rising demand for goods and services and bottlenecks in supplying them as the economy reopens from the pandemic and that those price pressures should ease on their own. “Dollar gains have faded after Mr. Powell downplayed higher inflation lasting for very long,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington. That said, “if we see signs of inflation pushing further higher, I think that could go some way in stirring inflation jitters all over again and putting the focus on Fed policy,” Manimbo said. Producer price inflation data on Friday is this week’s U.S. economic focus, with other releases including jobless claims on Thursday and consumer spending on Friday. The 7.5 million jobs still missing from the onset of the pandemic remains a "benchmark" for the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the central bank should avoid tightening policy too soon during the fight to regain them, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic said on Wednesday. Inflation driven by the quick reopening of the U.S. economy could take "some time" to ease, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday, adding a note of caution about the durability of price increases Fed officials have largely characterized as temporary. The dollar index was last down 0.21% at 91.551. It fell to a session low after data showed that a measure of U.S. factory activity climbed to a record high in June. The euro rose 0.18% to $1.962. Data on Wednesday showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June following the easing of more lockdown measures. The Japanese yen also fell after data showed factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in four months in June. The dollar gained 0.11% to 110.77 yen, after earlier reaching 111.10 yen, the highest since March 2020. Currencies correlated to the global economic cycle, including the Kiwi dollar and Norway's crown, outperformed on Wednesday. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark after dropping to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 9:48AM (1348 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 91.5510 91.7460 -0.21% 1.745% +91.9000 +91.5340 Euro/Dollar $1.1962 $1.1942 +0.18% -2.09% +$1.1966 +$1.1911 Dollar/Yen 110.7700 110.6600 +0.11% +7.26% +111.0950 +110.6400 Euro/Yen 132.50 132.14 +0.27% +4.40% +132.6900 +132.0400 Dollar/Swiss 0.9157 0.9183 -0.28% +3.50% +0.9200 +0.9157 Sterling/Dollar $1.3996 $1.3946 +0.36% +2.44% +$1.3998 +$1.3924 Dollar/Canadian 1.2255 1.2308 -0.41% -3.75% +1.2328 +1.2253 Aussie/Dollar $0.7591 $0.7556 +0.47% -1.32% +$0.7593 +$0.7539 Euro/Swiss 1.0952 1.0962 -0.09% +1.34% +1.0968 +1.0949 Euro/Sterling 0.8548 0.8557 -0.11% -4.35% +0.8565 +0.8531 NZ $0.7063 $0.7021 +0.58% -1.66% +$0.7065 +$0.6998 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.4855 8.5395 -0.55% -1.10% +8.5610 +8.4925 Euro/Norway 10.1522 10.1919 -0.39% -3.01% +10.2167 +10.1355 Dollar/Sweden 8.4651 8.4752 +0.15% +3.28% +8.4970 +8.4651 Euro/Sweden 10.1271 10.1120 +0.15% +0.50% +10.1395 +10.1088 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London; editing by Jonathan Oatis)