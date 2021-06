With only four ingredients and a few cooking tips, this Smoked Salmon comes out perfectly flaky and the taste cannot be beat!. This time of year I really put my smoker to the test. It probably gets used more than my grill. This recipe for Smoked Salmon is a favorite among my friends. Smoking salmon is so easy and it gives it such an intense flavor. Let the smoking do all the work here! If you've ever been insecure about cooking salmon properly, then smoking is a great way to start. It cooks so slowly that it's very hard to overcook!