Sixers collapse in Game 5 loss as Hawks take 3-2 series lead
Are the 76ers better than their recent predecessors? Or are they destined for another Eastern Conference semifinal exit?. It doesn’t look good for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. The Sixers blew a 26-point lead en route to losing 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Friday night in Atlanta.www.bradenton.com