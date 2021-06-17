Cancel
NBA

Sixers collapse in Game 5 loss as Hawks take 3-2 series lead

 9 days ago

Are the 76ers better than their recent predecessors? Or are they destined for another Eastern Conference semifinal exit?. It doesn’t look good for the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed. The Sixers blew a 26-point lead en route to losing 109-106 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center. The Hawks now have a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Friday night in Atlanta.

NBAthepaintedlines.com

Big Third Quarter Powers Sixers To 2-1 Series Lead: What I Saw In Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) were back in action on Friday night. They were visiting the Hawks (1-1) in Atlanta for game 3 of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series. Philly was looking to steal back home-court advantage for the remainder of the series. Atlanta was looking to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 showdown. The Sixers outscored the Hawks by 15 points in the third quarter to put themselves in control of the game and steal back home-court advantage in the series.
NBAClayton News Daily

Hawks rally past Sixers, level series 2-2

Trae Young collected 25 points and a career-high-tying 18 assists to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Hawks overcame an 18-point, second-quarter deficit and evened the best-of-seven series at two wins...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

This Series is Over – 25 Observations from Sixers 127, Hawks 111 (Game 3)

The Hawks don’t have the horses to keep up with the Sixers. They just don’t. They’re a good team with good pieces, and if they make a couple of solid moves they could be an Eastern Conference contender in the coming years, but right now they’re a #5 seed and the Sixers are a #1 seed, and that was pretty obvious in Atlanta on Friday night.
NBAsportsmedia101.com

NBA Playoff Preview: Hawks, Sixers, Clippers and Jazz battle for a 3-2 series lead

The entire NBA playoffs could be described with an abundance of different adjectives, but the ones I chose today were sensational, thrilling, and electrifying. From transcending performances, highlight dunks, and new faces advancing to the conference finals, one could argue this has been the most exciting NBA playoffs in a while.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 bold Sixers-Hawks predictions for pivotal Game 3 in Atlanta

Game 2 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks was a bit one-sided for the 76ers. They essentially had control of the entire game and ran away with it in the fourth quarter. It was a big win for the organization, as it brought the series back to 1-1 as Sixers-Hawks Game 3 is set for Atlanta.
NBAWrcbtv.com

Philadelphia 76ers blow 26-point lead as Atlanta Hawks take 3-2 playoff series lead

At halftime, the Atlanta Hawks trailed by 22 points. Three minutes into the third quarter, they trailed by 26 points. But it didn't matter, as they produced a remarkable comeback to stun the Philadelphia 76ers 109-106 in game five of their best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series on Wednesday and take a 3-2 lead.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hawks surge past Sixers in second half, tie series 2-2

Trae Young collected 25 points and a career-high-tying 18 assists to fuel the host Atlanta Hawks to a 103-100 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. The Hawks overcame an 18-point, second-quarter deficit and evened the best-of-seven series at two wins...
NBA975thefanatic.com

Sixers Choke Away Game 5, Trail The Hawks 3-2

After a frustrating game 4 that saw the Sixers rip defeat from the jaws of victory, the Sixers Did it again. The blew a 26 point lead, were outscored in the 4th quarter 40-19, and ultimately lost 109-106. It was arguably the most epic collapse in Philadelphia sports playoff history. And this is after they had one hell of a collapse in game 4.
NBAtheScore

Hawks battle back from 26 down to stun 76ers, take 3-2 series lead

Trae Young's playoff career-high 39 points helped the Atlanta Hawks overcome a 26-point third-quarter deficit to stun the Philadelphia 76ers for a 109-106 win in Game 5. The Hawks outscored the 76ers by a whopping 40-19 margin in the fourth quarter to complete the epic comeback. Philadelphia has now blown double-digit leads in back-to-back losses.
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Hawks fight back to tie series as Sixers let lead slip away

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks turned this back into a series. The Hawks defeated the 76ers, 103-100, Monday night at State Farm Arena in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Atlanta tied the series at two games apiece. Game 5 of the best-of-seven series is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 things Sixers must do to avoid full collapse vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers fell apart in the final quarter of Game 5 on Wednesday night. They held a 26 point lead at halftime, just for Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks to make a spectacular comeback. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry were not to blame, as the two of them combined for 73 points. However, Ben Simmons choked at the free-throw line, and Tobias Harris was nowhere to be found.
NBAbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Sixers, Hawks continue making adjustments in Game 4 of playoff series

The chess match that is the Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs continued Monday night. With a chance to take a 3-1 lead over the Hawks, 76ers coach Doc Rivers chose outside shooting and offensive spacing by starting Furkan Korkmaz in place of the injured Danny Green for Game 4 at State Farm Arena.