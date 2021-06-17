Cancel
Calera, AL

Calera to host public hearing about property rezoning

By Randi Hildreth
wbrc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHELBY, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Calera could grow a little bit more if the council approves a new development. Developers hope to knock down the trees across from the Waterford community and build forever homes for people looking to move to Calera. The city posted a notice to its Facebook page about an upcoming public hearing about rezoning the property on Highway 70 at Waterford Parkway from industrial to district. For some the idea of more development doesn’t sit well and in posts on social media promise to speak out at the upcoming meeting. But Waterford’s Home Owner Association President says more neighbors across the street may be good for property value.

www.wbrc.com
