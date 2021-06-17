Beachfront businesses deal with impacts of Fort Myers Beach ‘street preachers’

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A self-proclaimed street preacher said he got a citation for his signs while in Fort Myers Beach, which he thinks violates his First Amendment rights.

While rain sent customers scurrying from Plaka Restaurant on Wednesday evening, they run from the self-proclaimed evangelists on other nights.

“This is my restaurant empty because this is what is allowed in the Town of Fort Myers Beach,” said the owner of the restaurant.

Adam Lacroix filed a federal lawsuit against Fort Myers Beach after he received the citation. Lacroix’s signs shows graphic imagery, which nearby business owners said upset customers.

“That is a picture of a decapitated baby that was aborted,” said Lacroix, describing one of his signs.

Lacroix is still in the legal battle that he lodged after violating a law that outlaws portable signs back in December 2020.

“It is a fight for my First Amendment rights, but also for the rights of everybody,” he said.

A federal district judge said the town’s total ban on portable signs doesn’t violate his rights. So Lacroix decided to take the fight to the federal U.S. Court of Appeals.

Homophobic messages and declarations against premarital sex are some examples of what’s being preached on Fort Myers Beach. Restaurant owners said the street preaching is driving customers away.

“We lose money every night, every night that they’re down here. People won’t sit here,” said Tammy Groh, who works at Plaka. “They’ll say ‘I’m sorry, I can’t do this anymore.’”

Unlike street performers, Lacroix admits he doesn’t have a permit.

“The First Amendment is essentially our permit,” he said.

Lacroix also admits his signs are there to stir up the crowd.

“Yes, our signs are confrontational. Yes, they are controversial,” he said.

However, the street preacher said he doesn’t think his signs go too far.

The next decision on the lawsuit will come from the federal court of appeals in Atlanta.

The Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce released a statement regarding the situation:

“The Ft. Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce believes strongly in freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest. Recently we have been contacted by both businesses and individuals complaining about a preacher who is shouting and using loud, vulgar language in our Times Square area. This individual is utilizing a bullhorn, disturbing signage and other methods to make his voice heard… and in doing so has negatively impacted businesses, residents and guests throughout the square. While we support our freedoms, we do not believe that any one individual has the right to disturb or disrupt businesses or other individuals as they go about their daily routine. We hope for a resolution to this situation that will allow individuals to respectfully express their beliefs while also allowing the Times Square businesses and their patrons to operate and dine in peace. As always, the FMB Chamber supports this community (businesses, residents and guests) and if needed, is willing to assist to work towards a solution to this issue.”