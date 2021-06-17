Cancel
iPhone 13 — these are the upgrades I'd actually pay for

By Mark Spoonauer
The iPhone 13 has been the subject of countless rumors, even though Apple is not expected to launch the new iPhone for another few months. But which of the alleged upgrades will truly be worth spending several hundred dollars on?. After all, Apple’s new iOS 15 will work on handsets...

Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Apple Find My iPhone will work even if the phone is off or erased

Apple kicked off its WWDC week with a ton of announcements, most of them related to software and apps, of course. One of the highlights its iOS 15, the next version of Apple’s mobile platform, and the features that it will bring to iPhones and iPads. Another highlight, unsurprisingly, is the work Apple has done to protect its users’ privacy. That said, it has also come under fire exactly for some privacy concerns, which could now escalate due to a new feature of iOS 15 that practically makes the Find My Network all-seeing.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. If you're not interested in any of 2021's best phones, most of which just so happen to support 5G speeds and come free of charge from Verizon right now with an eligible (working or broken) trade-in, the largest wireless service provider stateside thinks it can convince you to buy a 2019-released handset instead.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

iPads with OLED screens rumored to be coming next year

In April, Apple finally proved true all the rumors about its latest iPad Pro generation. It has finally switched to Mini LED technology in order to improve the display quality on its professional tablets. Some apparently aren’t that convinced with the upgrade but the company might not be stopping there. Rumors now claim that Apple will also be switching its non-Pro iPads away from LCD screens and that OLED transition is going to happen as early as 2022.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

iOS 15: The Next Big iPhone Upgrade Is Going To Be Awesome

What are you looking forward to? In the days since Apple revealed iOS 15, plenty of stuff has been announced, much of it very impressive. Here’s my selection of the coolest stuff, most of it under-reported until now. Oh, and there’s a splendid little way to interact with your iPhone that’s just been revealed. Check that out here.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The iPhone 12 is dominating the 5G market, despite Apple’s delayed entry

When the first 5G phones launched in the first half of 2019, iPhone 11 rumors were already saying that Apple wouldn’t release a 5G phone along with everyone else. Apple had taken its time deploying 3G and 4G iPhones before, so there was already speculation that the first 5G iPhone would be late to the market. Apple’s main rivals launched several 5G devices in 2019 and 2020 until Apple finally introduced its first 5G iPhones in October. Apple equipped all four iPhone 12 models with 5G chips, and the iPhone 12 series sold better than anything else available from the competition....
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro leaks may be deceiving

Files leaked this week show the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro – or what appear to be those devices – both front and back. The devices look to contain slightly larger batteries and have ever-so-slightly thicker bodies to accommodate said batteries. It’s also shown here that the iPhone 13 Pro will (quite possibly) have a strangely flat camera array.*
ElectronicsPosted by
Simplemost

Amazon Prime Day Apple Deals: IPads, Watches And More

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’ve shopped Amazon Prime Day in the past, you know Apple products are...
Internetbestbuy.com

Simple Mobile - Apple iPhone SE - Silver

Power adapter, Apple EarPods, Lightning to USB cable. Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro sensor, Compass, Fingerprint sensor. GPRS, EDGE, EV-DO, HSUPA, HSPA+, LTE, DC-HSDPA, VoLTE.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This will definitely be the most useful new iPhone trick you learn this year

As many people quickly started to realize in March of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic turned a slick and reliable feature like Face ID into something of a usability nightmare. With almost everyone wearing masks over the last 15 months, iPhone unlocking via Face ID became impossible and iPhone users were forced to enter in their passcode in order to access their devices. It’s a first-world problem, to be sure, but the good news is that the worst of the pandemic is seemingly behind us, which is to say that we can finally go back to using Face ID as intended. Still,...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: New Laws to CHANGE your next iPhone, Google Pixel 6 Special Auto Focus & more!(video)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and more Discover deals are available today. M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac are currently on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with deals as we’re getting closer to Prime Day. Let’s start with the new MacBooks.. And I know, sort of new. You can currently get the M1 MacBook Air for 50 dollars off on Amazon, leaving the base model for 949. If you go for the half a terabyte of storage model, that one is 100 bucks off, leaving it at 1149 but you need to grab the Gold variant. If you wanna go for the MacBook Pro, that one is 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1149 as well for the base model. Oh and by the way, Apple Care+ is now cheaper for M1 models so, that’s another way to use those savings, and trust me, out of experience.. AppleCare+ is worth every penny. Moving on to Sammy, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available for 100 dollars off, meaning it starts at 449. If you’re looking for some Earbuds, the AirPods Pro are 52 dollars off, leaving them at 197. We also have deals on Jabra Earbuds, Amazon Speakers and more in the links in the description.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

MagSafe SurfacePad Is the iPhone Wallet I’ve Been Waiting For

TwelveSouth’s SurfacePad for iPhone 12 might just be the perfect iPhone wallet case. This new case is an update to TwelveSouth’s long-lived SurfacePad line. It’s now sized to fit the various iPhone 12s, but it is also MagSafe compatible—with a twist. The case still sticks onto the back of your iPhone with an adhesive layer, not magnets, while MagSafe compatibility lets you charge the phone through the case using one of Apple’s charging pucks.
TechnologyCult of Mac

2021 iPad Pro is available now, just not from Apple.com

The online Apple Store might not be the best place to buy the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Place an order for 2021’s hottest tablet on Apple.com on Wednesday and you could wait a month or more to have it shipped to you. But other stores have the device in stock now.