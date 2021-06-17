iPhone 13 — these are the upgrades I'd actually pay for

Samsung Galaxy S21 series, and more Discover deals are available today. M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac mini and iMac are currently on sale. Of course, the official news today begin with deals as we’re getting closer to Prime Day. Let’s start with the new MacBooks.. And I know, sort of new. You can currently get the M1 MacBook Air for 50 dollars off on Amazon, leaving the base model for 949. If you go for the half a terabyte of storage model, that one is 100 bucks off, leaving it at 1149 but you need to grab the Gold variant. If you wanna go for the MacBook Pro, that one is 150 dollars off, leaving it at 1149 as well for the base model. Oh and by the way, Apple Care+ is now cheaper for M1 models so, that’s another way to use those savings, and trust me, out of experience.. AppleCare+ is worth every penny. Moving on to Sammy, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is available for 100 dollars off, meaning it starts at 449. If you’re looking for some Earbuds, the AirPods Pro are 52 dollars off, leaving them at 197. We also have deals on Jabra Earbuds, Amazon Speakers and more in the links in the description.