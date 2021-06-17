Cancel
New 'Property Brothers' Spinoff on the Way, But It'll Be Totally Different

By Alyssa Fikse
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Property Brothers have lined up their next spinoff, and it's going to look quite a bit different than what HGTV fans are used to from Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott. The renovation superstars are teaming up with Sinking Ship Entertainment and Nelvana to create Builder Brothers' Dream Factory, an animated series aimed at kids aged 4-7. The new show will focus on the twins as 8-year-olds who solve problems around their neighborhood.

