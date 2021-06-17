New 'Property Brothers' Spinoff on the Way, But It'll Be Totally Different

Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott used a controversial design in one of the latest episodes of their hit realty reality show, and it’s definitely a move that some interior designers absolutely hate. Though it was specifically requested by the homeowner, this particular design is bound to divide fans on either side of the issue. It also brings to mind the recent lawsuit filed against the owners of the show and contractors about a failed renovation that left the homeowners stuck in a home with misaligned baseboards and peeling paint, among a bevy of other complaints.