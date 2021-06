On a beautiful June evening at Citi Field, the Mets beat the Cubs for a third straight night behind an impressive pitching performance from Jacob deGrom and the Mets bullpen. After deGrom exited his previous start last Friday early with flexor tendinitis, he took the mound tonight on normal rest. deGrom waisted no time to show the Citi Field faithful he was feeling no effects of that injury, as he struck out Joc Pederson to open the game. After Anthony Rizzo hit a long out to the right field warning track, deGrom struck out Javier Báez, for a 1-2-3 first.