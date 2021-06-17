Cancel
Larksville, PA

Pizza shop at site of proposed Sheetz burns in Larksville

Classic Pizza, which was slated for demolition under plans to build a new Sheetz convenience store on Route 11 in Larksville, is seen after being damaged by fire Wednesday night. Roger DuPuis | Times Leader

LARKSVILLE — A pizza shop at the site of a proposed Sheetz convenience store was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to Reese’s Classic Pizza on East Main Street (Route 11), near the Carey Avenue Bridge, at around 11 p.m. Crews from five companies responded to the blaze, arriving to find flames shooting from the windows of the one-story brick structure, Edwardsville firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

The blaze was knocked down in 15 to 20 minutes, but firefighters were on scene well into Thursday morning, with traffic on Route 11 and the Carey Avenue Bridge restricted for about two hours.

Firefighters at the scene said they did not know the cause of the fire or where in the building it originated, and that the blaze will be investigated by Pennsylvania State Police fire marshals.

Firefighters also said they believed the shop was closed at the time the blaze broke out. A Facebook page for the pizzeria indicates its hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday night’s fire came days after news broke that Altoona-based Sheetz, Inc. is planning to build a new store at 550 East Main St.

“The buildings involved in the project — Classic Pizza, an empty building and a strip mall — on that lot will be demolished to make way for our store location,” Sheetz spokesman Nick Ruffner told the Times Leader hours earlier on Wednesday.

Because the store is still in the permitting process, Ruffner said it is too early to discuss construction/opening timing and many other details.

Ruffner said the store will be more than 6,000 square feet, with the Sheetz newest store design, which he said includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

“It will have the capability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will feature inside and outside seating,” Ruffner said.

Jessica Ruddy, Community Relations Coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, said a Traffic Impact Study (TIS) was approved on Feb. 26, while the Highway Occupancy Permit is progressing through review cycles.

According to Alison Pevec, district permit manager for PennDOT, the applicant will provide signal equipment upgrades, as necessary, to accommodate the proposed improvements. The project must conform to all PennDOT regulations and policies, she added.

