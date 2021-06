Coming off of his grand slam in Wednesday afternoon’s series finale with the Philadelphia Phillies, Washington Nationals’ slugger Josh Bell was looking forward to seeing four right-handers in a row in the four-game set with the Miami Marlins this weekend. Bell, 28, told reporters on a post game Zoom call after the second straight win in Citizens Bank Park he was eager to get back up at the plate after connecting for hits in six of seven games, and going 8 for 24 with a double, two home runs, four walks, and four strikeouts over 28 plate appearances in that stretch.