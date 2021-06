CNN host Chris Cuomo appeared to slam his colleague, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, on Friday, for her coverage of former Vice President Mike Pence. Haberman, who is also a CNN political analyst, is on leave from the paper to write a book about former President Donald Trump but has continued to report on Trump-related turmoil. Her latest piece, "Pence, Diverging From Trump, Says He Was ‘Proud’ to Certify Election," apparently didn’t sit well with CNN’s "Cuomo Prime Time" namesake.