Long Beach, CA

Motorcyclist dies after earlier collision with two cars in Zaferia area, police say

By Staff Reports
Posted by 
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 9 days ago

A motorcyclist died from his injuries a month after colliding with two cars in the Zaferia area, police said Wednesday.

John Michael Marshall Insley, 34, of Long Beach died June 6 after a collision at 3:25 p.m. May 5 at the intersection of Redondo Avenue and 15th Street, Long Beach police said.

Police said a 57-year-old San Diego man driving a Honda Accord westbound on 15th Street struck Insley, who was riding Yamaha motorcycle north on Redondo.

The force of the collision caused Insley to lose control of the motorcycle and collide into a Ford Mustang driven by a 22-year-old resident of Long Beach.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives. Police said neither distracted nor impaired driving appeared to play a role in the collision.

Bystanders called 911 and rendered aid to the injured motorcyclist until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived and transported him to a hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Det. Kelsey Myers or Det. Kevin Johansen of the Long Beach Police Department’s Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 TIPS” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org .

