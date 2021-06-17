Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amarillo, TX

Pointy Boots de Amarillo’s late comeback falls short on Bark in the Park night

By Larissa Liska
KFDA
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles transformed into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for Copa de la Diversion day at HODGETOWN with some special guests in attendance. Dogs sat in the the right field lawn for Bark in the Park night. Despite a fourth inning Jose Herrera home run to the dogs, the Soddies fell short to the RockHounds 9-6. Herrera led the Sod Poodles at bat Wednesday night. The last batter on the lineup drove in 3 RBI on 3 hits, and 2 runs in four at bats.

www.newschannel10.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Pets & Animals
Amarillo, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lawn, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointy#Boots#Bark#Amarillo Sod Poodles#Kfda#Hodgetown#Soddies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Watershed U.S. UFO report does not rule out extraterrestrial origin

June 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. government report on UFOs issued on Friday said defense and intelligence analysts lack sufficient data to determine the nature of mysterious flying objects observed by American military pilots including whether they are advanced earthly technologies, atmospherics or of an extraterrestrial origin. The unclassified nine-page...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.