Pointy Boots de Amarillo’s late comeback falls short on Bark in the Park night

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles transformed into the Pointy Boots de Amarillo for Copa de la Diversion day at HODGETOWN with some special guests in attendance. Dogs sat in the the right field lawn for Bark in the Park night. Despite a fourth inning Jose Herrera home run to the dogs, the Soddies fell short to the RockHounds 9-6. Herrera led the Sod Poodles at bat Wednesday night. The last batter on the lineup drove in 3 RBI on 3 hits, and 2 runs in four at bats.