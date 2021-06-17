Cleveland Indians: 1 trade to make to get back in AL Central race, 1 trade to avoid
If the Cleveland Indians want to contend for the AL Central, they should trade for this player, while avoiding this athlete altogether. The Cleveland Indians made the tough decision to trade star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets this offseason. Even with Lindor no longer on the roster, Cleveland’s season thus far has been successful. They have pulled away from the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins to have a comfortable lead in second-place in the AL Central and are in striking distance of the first-place Chicago White Sox.fansided.com