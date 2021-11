The stores that emptied out when the pandemic first arrived in SoHo are filling up again. Some are brands that have been reborn beautifully, and some are new concepts ready to be discovered. Mondays and Tuesdays may be a bit on the quiet side, but the rest of the week the area is jam packed with shoppers (and window shoppers) that it can be hard to cross the streets. New York is coming back, parties are back, and getting back to normal is feeling pretty good.

