Pay it 4Ward: Hope House administrator betters lives through compassion and kindness

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – “Guthrie has a lot of people with big hearts, but OJ probably has one of the biggest,” Donna Hart said. When you walk through the doors of the Hope House, it can be humbling whether you are a visitor or life’s unfortunate circumstances have led you here. Donna retired from the Department of Human Services, but her heart for serving did not. She stumbled upon the Hope House and its need for volunteers, and that is how she met OJ Myers, the administrator of the Hope House. She nominated OJ for Pay It 4Ward.